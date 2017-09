April 14 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Based on judgements of district court Duisburg of January 13 and February 11 has attached claims of Manfred A. Wagner against banks to secure its claims for damages amounting to 3.2 million euros ($3.60 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)