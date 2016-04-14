FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING Groep to sell remaining shares in NN Group
April 14, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ING Groep to sell remaining shares in NN Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* ING to sell remaining shares in NN Group

* To sell its remaining 45.7 million ordinary shares in NN Group

* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors

* Sale of ING’s 14.1 pct stake is final transaction in ING’s programme to divest all of its insurance and investment management businesses

* Offer price will be determined at conclusion of book building process

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on April 15, 2016

* Credit Suisse, ING Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators for offering

* Transaction is expected to settle on April 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
