BRIEF-AB InBev and South African government agree on public interest commitments

April 14 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* South African government and Anheuser-Busch InBev agree approach on public interest commitments in proposed acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev

* Package of commitments addresses employment, localisation of production and inputs used in the production of beer and cider

* Company also agreed to invest 1 billion rand to support small-holder farmers

* It is expected that the agreement on terms between government and AB InBev will expedite the merger proceedings before the South African competition authorities