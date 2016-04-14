FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB InBev and South African government agree on public interest commitments
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AB InBev and South African government agree on public interest commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* South African government and Anheuser-Busch InBev agree approach on public interest commitments in proposed acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev

* Package of commitments addresses employment, localisation of production and inputs used in the production of beer and cider

* Company also agreed to invest 1 billion rand to support small-holder farmers

* It is expected that the agreement on terms between government and AB InBev will expedite the merger proceedings before the South African competition authorities Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1XxI3Fe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
