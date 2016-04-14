FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo says board amended co's change in control employee severance plans
April 14, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo says board amended co's change in control employee severance plans

April 14 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc :

* On April 10, 2016 board amended company’s change in control employee severance plans

* Amendments to change in control severance plans modify definition of ‘change in control’

* On April 13, 2016, compensation committee approved amendments to severance agreements of some executives including executive officers

* Amendments are not applicable to employees in certain jurisdictions outside united states where country-specific sub-plans were adopted

* Amendments clarify that sale of all or substantially all of co’s operating business would constitute a change in control for purposes of plans

* Effective April 10, 2016, committee approved conforming amendments to "change in control" in equity award agreements of certain executives Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T7LAsG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
