April 15 (Reuters) - Diadrom Holding AB :

* Q1 net sales 10.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million) versus 13.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT 1.4 million crowns versus 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Sees market for diagnostics to develop well over a long time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1483 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)