BRIEF-D.E. Kat intends to make a recommended cash offer for Docdata NV

April 15 (Reuters) - Docdata NV :

* D.E. Kat intends to make a recommended cash offer for Docdata NV

* Conditional agreement on a recommended public offer by KAT for all issued and outstanding shares of Docdata NV

* Offer price of EUR 0.85 per share (cum dividend)

* Supervisory board and management board of Docdata NV fully support intended offer and shall unanimously recommend it

* Kat has acquired an interest of 26.7% in share capital of Docdata NV from Loca Holding B.V.