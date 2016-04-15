FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D.E. Kat intends to make a recommended cash offer for Docdata NV
April 15, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-D.E. Kat intends to make a recommended cash offer for Docdata NV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Docdata NV :

* D.E. Kat intends to make a recommended cash offer for Docdata NV

* Conditional agreement on a recommended public offer by KAT for all issued and outstanding shares of Docdata NV

* Offer price of EUR 0.85 per share (cum dividend)

* Supervisory board and management board of Docdata NV fully support intended offer and shall unanimously recommend it

* Kat has acquired an interest of 26.7% in share capital of Docdata NV from Loca Holding B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

