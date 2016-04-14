FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energen enters into fourth amendment to its credit agreement
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energen enters into fourth amendment to its credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Energen Corp :

* Co entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement among Energen, as borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

* Amendment changes credit agreement to decrease borrowing from $1.4 billion to $1.05 billion, correspondingly aggregate commitment from $1.4 billion to $1.05 billion

* Amendment changes provision relating to certain senior notes that may be issued by Energen without a reduction in borrowing base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

