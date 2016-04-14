FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson Technologies' unit entered into fifth amendment to revolving credit, term loan, security agreement with PNC Bank, National Association
April 14, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hudson Technologies' unit entered into fifth amendment to revolving credit, term loan, security agreement with PNC Bank, National Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc

* On April 8, its unit executed and entered into fifth amendment to revolving credit, term loan, security agreement with pnc bank, national association

* As a result of amendment, maximum loan amount has been increased from $40 million to $50 million - sec filing

* Termination date of facility has been extended to june 30, 2020

* As a result of amendment, maximum revolving advance amount has been increased from $36 million to $46 million

* All other material terms of facility remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

