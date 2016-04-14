FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fred's says lawsuit styled as Stephanie Bryant was filed in U.S. district court
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fred's says lawsuit styled as Stephanie Bryant was filed in U.S. district court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc :

* On Jan. 21, lawsuit styled as Stephanie Bryant was filed in the united states district court, southern district of Mississippi - sec filing

* Complaint alleges that plaintiff and other store managers were improperly classified as exempt employees under the fair labor standards act

* "company denies the allegations and believes that its managers are appropriately classified as exempt employees" Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qW6y4N Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
