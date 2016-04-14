BRIEF-Fred's says lawsuit styled as Stephanie Bryant was filed in U.S. district court

April 14 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc :

* On Jan. 21, lawsuit styled as Stephanie Bryant was filed in the united states district court, southern district of Mississippi - sec filing

* Complaint alleges that plaintiff and other store managers were improperly classified as exempt employees under the fair labor standards act

* Complaint alleges that plaintiff and other store managers were improperly classified as exempt employees under the fair labor standards act

* "company denies the allegations and believes that its managers are appropriately classified as exempt employees"