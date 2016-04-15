FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Daojia and Ddada to merge, forming highly integrated O2O platform
April 15, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JD Daojia and Ddada to merge, forming highly integrated O2O platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc

* JD Daojia and Dada to merge, forming highly integrated O2O platform

* Upon closing, newly formed company will continue to operate its crowdsourcing delivery platform under dada brand

* O2o supermarket platform will continue using jd daojia brand

* JD.com will receive approximately 47.4 pct of new Co’s equity in exchange for JD Daojia business

* JD.com will receive $200 million in cash

* Philip Kuai, CEO of Dada, and Zhijun Wang, President of JD Daojia, will serve as CEO and President of new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

