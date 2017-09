April 15 (Reuters) - Edisun Power Europe AG :

* FY 2015 sales down by 3 pct to 7.66 million Swiss francs ($7.92 million)

* FY EBITDA increases by 3 pct to 5.23 million francs

* FY net income up by 76 pct to 0.72 million francs

* Reto Simmen to be new CFO (Chief Financial Officer) as of May 1, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1qKTRcP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)