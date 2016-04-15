FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lafargeholcim publishes invitation to annual general meeting
April 15, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lafargeholcim publishes invitation to annual general meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Says Beat Hess nominated as new chairman and Jürg Oleas as member of board of directors

* Publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting

* As announced in February, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting of May 12, 2016 the election of Beat Hess as the new Chairman. He will be succeeding Wolfgang Reitzle, who has been Chairman for two election periods and a member of the Board of Directors since April 2012 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

