April 15 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* FY net loss EUR 27.9 million ($31.40 million) versus EUR 23.2 million year ago

* FY operating loss of EUR 28.9 million in 2015, compared to EUR 21.6 million in 2014

* FY 2015 revenues EUR 10 million, a 67% increase versus 2014

* On Dec. 31, 2015, cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments were EUR 29.6 million, compared to EUR 32.0 million on Dec. 31, 2014