BRIEF-Biofrontera FY 2015 total revenues up at 4.1 mln euros

April 15 - Biofrontera AG :

* Reported FY total revenues of 4.1 million euros ($4.62 million)for full year, which represents a 34% increase year-over-year and was well within expectations

* FY revenues in Germany increased by 27% and in other european countries by 61%, when compared to 2014

* FY gross margin improved to 70%, compared to 64% in 2014

* FY research and development expenses were 6.2 million euros in 2015, compared to 4.5 million euros in 2014

* 2015 net loss before tax (including pdufa fee) was 11.3 million euros, compared to a loss of 10.7 million euros in 2014

