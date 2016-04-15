FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biofrontera FY 2015 total revenues up at 4.1 mln euros
April 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera FY 2015 total revenues up at 4.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Reported FY total revenues of 4.1 million euros ($4.62 million)for full year, which represents a 34% increase year-over-year and was well within expectations

* FY revenues in Germany increased by 27% and in other european countries by 61%, when compared to 2014

* FY gross margin improved to 70%, compared to 64% in 2014

* FY research and development expenses were 6.2 million euros in 2015, compared to 4.5 million euros in 2014

* 2015 net loss before tax (including pdufa fee) was 11.3 million euros, compared to a loss of 10.7 million euros in 2014

* Company had 4 million euros cash on balance sheet as of 31 December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

