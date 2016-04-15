FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BioInvent says completes SEK 234 mln share issue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 15, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioInvent says completes SEK 234 mln share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - BioInvent

* BioInvent’s rights issue completed

* Says two new share issues will provide BioInvent with around SEK 234 million before issue costs

* Says a total of SEK 162.8 million, corresponding to 85.4 percent of the new share issue, was subscribed for with subscription rights and a total of SEK 14.9 million, corresponding to 7.8 percent of the share issue, was subscribed for without subscription rights. The remaining part of the new share issue, corresponding to SEK 12.9 million or 6.8 percent of the total proceeds, was subscribed for by guarantors.

* Says in parallel with the rights issue BioInvent is carrying out a directed share issue (private placement) to US specialist investor Omega Funds for SEK 43 million For press release click here: here Further company coverage:

Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.