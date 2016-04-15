FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska says Brazil files Petrobras probe-related lawsuit against Skanska
April 15, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skanska says Brazil files Petrobras probe-related lawsuit against Skanska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Skanska AB says:

* In relation to investigations related to Petrobras, Federal Government in Brazil has brought a civil lawsuit against seven companies, including Skanska Brasil, and seven individuals unrelated to Skanska

* According to the lawsuit a joint venture partner of Skanska Brasil has colluded with Petrobras directors and Skanska Brasil is notified of having participated in, or benefited from, such acts

* At this stage it is not possible to determine if Skanska Brasil is liable and if found liable it is not possible to determine the amount of damages and penalties

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

