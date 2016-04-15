BRIEF-Chipmos technologies says a Chipmos Taiwan factory was found abnormally discharging wastewater

April 15 (Reuters) - Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* On March 4, a Chipmos Taiwan factory was found abnormally discharging wastewater

* Upon notification, Chipmos Taiwan was able to mitigate environmental impact by immediately ceasing abnormal discharge

* Wastewater treatment facility was immediately repaired and factory resumed normal operations on March 5

* On April 15, the Hsinchu county government imposed administrative fine of NT$ 4,158,000 on Chipmos Taiwan