BRIEF-Chipmos technologies says a Chipmos Taiwan factory was found abnormally discharging wastewater
April 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipmos technologies says a Chipmos Taiwan factory was found abnormally discharging wastewater

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* On March 4, a Chipmos Taiwan factory was found abnormally discharging wastewater

* Upon notification, Chipmos Taiwan was able to mitigate environmental impact by immediately ceasing abnormal discharge

* Wastewater treatment facility was immediately repaired and factory resumed normal operations on March 5

* On April 15, the Hsinchu county government imposed administrative fine of NT$ 4,158,000 on Chipmos Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

