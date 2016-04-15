FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newlink Genetics receives $2.8 mln award from DTRA to develop a multivalent filovirus vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp

* Receives $2.8 million award from DTRA to develop a multivalent filovirus vaccine

* Unit awarded contract to support development of vaccines against filovirus species including Marburg and Ebola Sudan viruses

* Majority of work in the contract will take place under agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

* Has licensed research, development, manufacturing of its ebola vaccine program, including filovirus vaccine candidates, to Merck

* Co and Merck continuing efforts for development of recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus-ebola zaire (RVSV-zebov) vaccine Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/23Bh9Dx )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
