BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA
April 15, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Carbylan Therapeutics Inc

* Says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA and that it is actively pursuing a strategic transaction

* Says actively pursuing a strategic transaction, including a merger or acquisition of company

* Says Carbylan also announced an immediate reduction in its workforce of 14 employees of its current 17 employees

* Has engaged Wedbush Pacgrow to act as its strategic financial advisor for this process

* Says currently projects approximately $25-$30 million of net cash available for potential strategic transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

