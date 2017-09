April 15 (Reuters) - Linn Energy LLC

* If fully executed RSA is entered into by May 11, will be required to make $350 million permanent repayment of loans outstanding

* As a condition to closing credit agreement amendment, made $100 million permanent repayment of loans outstanding under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)