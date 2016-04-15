FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comptel receives favourable ruling in Delhi judicial court
April 15, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comptel receives favourable ruling in Delhi judicial court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received a favourable ruling in Delhi judicial court regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2007-2008 and 2008-2009

* Based on this ruling Comptel’s preliminary estimate is that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) in withholding tax and interest

* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its financials once the refund procedure has been specified

* Comptel has still pending appeals for subsequent fiscal years

* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
