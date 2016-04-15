FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genoil & Beijing Petrochemical receives $5 bln letter of intent for upgrading project
April 15, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genoil & Beijing Petrochemical receives $5 bln letter of intent for upgrading project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Genoil Inc

* Consortium of Genoil & Beijing Petrochemical receives us$5 billion dollar bank letter of intent for upgrading project.

* Goal of consortium is to develop 3.5 million bpd of upgrading capacity at a total estimated cost of $35-50 billion

* Genoil Inc says letter of intent is for an initial 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) upgrading project, to be situated in middle east

* Letter of intent is to cover initial project cost, and will be presented to a “major party” in middle east Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

