BRIEF-Sunedison says certain of its first and second lien lenders entered into confidentiality agreements
April 15, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunedison says certain of its first and second lien lenders entered into confidentiality agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc

* Sunedison inc says on march 17, 2016, co and certain of its first and second lien lenders entered into confidentiality agreements

* Negotiations with respect to potential financing transactions are still ongoing

* Sunedison inc says information regarding co was provided in connection with proposed dip financing deals under confidentiality agreements

* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, co is targetting 50 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base

* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, 40 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base already achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

