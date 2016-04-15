FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EMA'S PRAC extends safety review of chronic Hep C treatments
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EMA'S PRAC extends safety review of chronic Hep C treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - EMA‘S PRAC

* Started review of diabetes medicine canagliflozin after increase in amputations in ongoing trial

* Canagliflozin is active substance in two centrally authorised diabetes medicines, Invokana and Vokanamet

* Extends the scope of its review on direct-acting antivirals for Hepatitis C

* Scope of ongoing review extended to assess the risk of liver cancer with these medicines

* Extended scope of safety review of direct-acting antivirals used for treating chronic hepatitis c Source text: (bit.ly/1MxDslL)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.