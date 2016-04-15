FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tokmanni: preliminary price range in IPO set at EUR 6.25-7.60
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokmanni: preliminary price range in IPO set at EUR 6.25-7.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Tokmanni Group Oy IPO-TOKMAN.HE:

* Tokmanni says preliminary price range in the company’s IPO is a minimum of 6.25 euros ($7.05) and a maximum of 7.60 euros per offer share

* Says price range indicates market value of between 375 million euros and 435 million euros for company

* Aims to raise gross proceeds of about 96 million euros by offering new shares for subscription

* Additionally, Cidron’s aim is to sell such number of sale shares in offering that would result in a free-float of about 40 percent (about 46 percent, if over-allotment option is exercised in full)

* Trading in shares commences on Nasdaq Helsinki on or about May 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

