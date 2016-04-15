FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen: Dialogue regarding potential launch of takeover offer terminated
#Consumer Electronics
April 15, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen: Dialogue regarding potential launch of takeover offer terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Requested that Sparkle Roll, no later than April 15, 2016, commit to either launch a tender offer, or substantiate its ability to do so

* As Sparkle Roll has not committed to launch a tender offer for all shares in Bang & Olufsen and has not been able to substantiate its ability to launch such a tender offer, Bang & Olufsen’s Board of Directors has decided to inform Sparkle Roll that it considers the dialogue regarding a potential tender offer terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

