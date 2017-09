April 15 (Reuters) - Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says

* Integrated electrical services announces disposition of non-core operation

* Announced Sale Of Substantially All Of Operating Assets Of Its Wholly Owned subsidiary HK Engine Components, LLC

* Sale is not expected to have a material impact on company’s financial position or results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)