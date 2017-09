April 15 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc Says Decided In November 2015 To Cease Use Of ”On

* Call shifts

* Call shifts” and advised our stores

* American eagle outfitters inc says taking steps to reinforce and assure adherence to policy across our store fleet

* Call shifts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)