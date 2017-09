April 15 (Reuters) - Ocera Therapeutics Announces Presentation Of Two Preclinical Studies Further Supporting Its Ammonia Scavenger Ocr

* Data establish ammonia-lowering properties of orally-administered ocr-002 in preclinical model of cirrhosis

* Data shows cns neurochemical changes occurring in preclinical model of hepatic encephalopathy which are normalized with ocr-002 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)