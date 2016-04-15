FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says new firm orders for 898 EUS (valued at $439.3 million ) in Q1
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 1:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says new firm orders for 898 EUS (valued at $439.3 million ) in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc

* New flyer industries inc says new firm orders for 898 eus (valued at $439.3 million ) in q1

* Work-In-Process (“wip”) at april 3, 2016 was 499 eus, an increase of 70 eus from previous quarter

* New flyer industries inc says new option orders for 161 eus (valued at $93.9 million ) in q1

* New flyer industries inc says delivered 829 equivalent units in q1 2016, an increase of 257 eus compared to 572 eus last year

* New flyer industries inc says options for 582 eus converted to firm orders (valued at $329.2 million ) in q1

* At end of q1 2016, total backlog was 9,718 eus (valued at $5.03 billion ) compared to 9,664 eus (valued at $4.95 billion ) at end of q4

* Q1 2016 total shipments increased 50% compared to q4 2015, and declined by 24% compared to same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

