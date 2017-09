April 15 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Q1 revenue of around 35 million euros ($39.55 million) (Q1 2015: 33.3 million euros)

* EBIT of at least 5.4 million euros is expected for Q1 of 2016, increasing by at least 40 per cent (Q1 2015: 3.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)