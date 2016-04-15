FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Company says entered into a 364-day bridge credit agreement
April 15, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Company says entered into a 364-day bridge credit agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co

* On april 13, 2016, sherwin-williams company entered into a 364-day bridge credit agreement

* under Bridge credit agreement, Sherwin-Williams may request bridge loans in an aggregate amount not to exceed $7.3 billion - SEC FILING

* Says Bridge Credit Agreement will mature 364 days after date upon which Valspar Acquisition closes

* on April 13, 2016, Sherwin-Williams entered into a term loan credit agreement

* under term loan credit agreement, Sherwin-Williams may request term loans in an aggregate amount not to exceed $2.0 billion

* proceeds must be used to pay portion of cash consideration in connection with merger agreement with Valspar

* loans under bridge credit agreement will be funded by lenders upon satisfaction of certain conditions

* proceeds of term loan credit agreement to be used to pay portion of cash consideration for Valspar Deal, other expenses Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Qcc6fH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

