FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Macy's, Inc. to 'BBB'; outlook stable
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Macy's, Inc. to 'BBB'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch downgrades Macy‘s, Inc. to ‘BBB’; outlook stable

* Fitch SAYS expects recent weakness in mid-market apparel sector and online migration of sales will continue

* Fitch - Downgrade reflects lack of visibility into a sales acceleration that would meaningfully improve profitability

* Fitch - Weakness in mid-market apparel sector will limit Macy’s comp growth to flat to positive 1% over next two to three years

* Fitch - Believes that any change to Macy’s capital structure will be credit neutral at best

* Fitch - Longer-Term, Fitch still views Macy’s as well positioned in mid-tier department store space Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.