BRIEF-Diagnocure decides to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution

April 15 (Reuters) - Diagnocure Inc :

* Diagnocure announces its decision to proceed with the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of the corporation

* Yves Fradet, president will act as corporation’s interim chief financial officer until definitive delisting from TSX

* Special resolution approving liquidation and dissolution will be submitted for shareholders’ approval

* If special resolution is passed by shareholders, Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc will be appointed as liquidator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: