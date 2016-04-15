FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diagnocure decides to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution
April 15, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diagnocure decides to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Diagnocure Inc :

* Diagnocure announces its decision to proceed with the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of the corporation

* Yves Fradet, president will act as corporation’s interim chief financial officer until definitive delisting from TSX

* Special resolution approving liquidation and dissolution will be submitted for shareholders’ approval

* If special resolution is passed by shareholders, Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc will be appointed as liquidator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

