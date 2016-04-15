FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apple will continue reduced production of iPhones in April-June period - Nikkei
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apple will continue reduced production of iPhones in April-June period - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Apple will continue reduced production of iPhones in the April-June period in light of sluggish sales, according to parts suppliers notified of plan - Nikkei

* Apple has told parts suppliers in Japan and elsewhere that it will maintain the reduced output level in current quarter - Nikkei

* Apple apparently does not plan to produce large enough volume of small iPhone se released last month to offset slump of its flagship series - Nikkei

* Apple lowered production for the January-March quarter by about 30 pct from the year-earlier period - Nikkei

* Apple's current production cut could last longer than the one apple implemented in 2013 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1SbPMoS) Further company coverage:

