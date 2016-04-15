FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shareholder adviser ISS urges investors to oppose Anglo American on pay
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shareholder adviser ISS urges investors to oppose Anglo American on pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - ISS Proxy Advisory Services:

* Support for the Anglo American remuneration report (item 16) is not considered warranted

* Attention is also drawn to the payment of significant bonuses to the executive directors for the year under review

* Despite Anglo American’s share price falling by 75 pct over the course of FY 2015, the remuneration committee has maintained LTIP grants at their normal levels as a proportion of salary

* This has resulted in the exec dirs receiving FY 2016 awards over a much higher number of shares than in previous yrs, leading to the potential for considerable gains if the share price recovers

* Shareholder support is warranted on proposal requesting co’s annual reporting from 2017 include further information on risks, opportunities on climate change Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.