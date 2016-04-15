BRIEF-PSG Group sees fy recurring HEPS up between 31.7pct-33.6pct

April 15 (Reuters) - PSG Group Ltd :

* Fy recurring heps will be between 782 cents - 793 cents, up between 31.7% and 33.6% than 593.6 cents reported for year ended 28 February 2015

* Increase in recurring headline earnings per share was mainly as a result of strong earnings growth from psg’s core investments.

* Fy heps will be between 658 cents-674 cents, being between 17.7% and 19.6% lower than 818.6 cents reported for year ended 28 February 2015