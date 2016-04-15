FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opteam to increase stake in Polskie ePlatnosci to 100 pct
April 15, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opteam to increase stake in Polskie ePlatnosci to 100 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Opteam SA :

* Signs a prelimnary and conditional agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych to buy 50 percent of Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci (Polskie ePlatnosci)

* Parties agreed to sign final agreement by June 30

* Currently it owns 50 pct stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci

* Plans to finance the transaction from funds received from the Luxembourg-based Innova AF II S.a r.l. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

