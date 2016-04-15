BRIEF-Opteam to increase stake in Polskie ePlatnosci to 100 pct

April 15 (Reuters) - Opteam SA :
* Signs a prelimnary and conditional agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych to buy 50 percent of Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci (Polskie ePlatnosci)
* Parties agreed to sign final agreement by June 30
* Currently it owns 50 pct stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci
* Plans to finance the transaction from funds received from the Luxembourg-based Innova AF II S.a r.l.