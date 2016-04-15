FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says NICE recommends Translarna for treatment of patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy in England
April 15, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says NICE recommends Translarna for treatment of patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy in England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* National institute for health and care excellence recommended translarna for ambulatory patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Provision of patient access is subject to finalization of nice draft guidance, which agency expects in may of 2016

* Co,Nhs england in process of finalizing maa outlining financial,clinical details surrounding translarna use including confidential financial arrangement

* Maa is expected to allow ptc to collect further data on efficacy of translarna for treatment of nmdmd over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

