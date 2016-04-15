FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P - Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P - Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised based on expectation they will weather government’s fiscal challenges

* Revising outlook on Popular Inc to positive from negative; revising outlooks on both Firstbank Puerto Rico and OFG Bancorp to stable from negative

* Continue to believe that a government default is virtually certain and could lead to incremental deterioration in the banks’ asset quality

* Affirmed ratings on Santander Bancorp at 'BBB-/A-3', with a negative outlook, as we continue to assess the bank's business positon as weak Source text (bit.ly/1TWugca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.