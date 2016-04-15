BRIEF-S&P - Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised

April 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised based on expectation they will weather government’s fiscal challenges

* Revising outlook on Popular Inc to positive from negative; revising outlooks on both Firstbank Puerto Rico and OFG Bancorp to stable from negative

* Continue to believe that a government default is virtually certain and could lead to incremental deterioration in the banks’ asset quality

* Affirmed ratings on Santander Bancorp at 'BBB-/A-3', with a negative outlook, as we continue to assess the bank's business positon as weak Source text (bit.ly/1TWugca)