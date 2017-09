April 15 (Reuters) - Tellza Communications Inc :

* Tellza seeks shareholder approval for share consolidation

* It intends to propose a 15:1 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Upon consolidation being effective, management estimates that there will be approximately 11.2 million shares outstanding