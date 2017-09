April 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: Liquidity consideration key in U.S bank resolution plans

* Fitch: Believes that authorities will continue to find a title I resolution challenging for U.S. G-SIBS

* Fitch: Does not view lack of acceptance by regulators of respective resolution plans to be reflective of U.S. banks’ financial health.

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1 646 223 8780)