April 15 (Reuters) - Ferrari Nv

* Says Board of Directors authorized purchase of common shares up to a maximum of 10% of Ferrari’s common shares

* Says may purchase shares of its own common stock from time to time in the 18 months following AGM - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/22Acmwj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)