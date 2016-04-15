FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Trinidad and Tobago's government bond rating to BAA3 negative
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Trinidad and Tobago's government bond rating to BAA3 negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s downgrades Trinidad and Tobago’s government bond rating to BAA3 negative, concluding review for downgrade

* Negative outlook captures lack of visibility on how effective fiscal consolidation efforts will ultimately be

* Negative outlook captures possibility government support in form of loan guarantees to petroleum co of T&T could be higher than now assumed

* Low oil and gas prices will negatively undermine economic and government financial strength at least throughout 2018

* Negative outlook captures extent to which fiscal consolidation will have to rely on one-off measures in coming 1-2 years

* Expect GDP for 2016 to contract by 2.5 pct, driven by decline in production in energy sector, impact of fiscal consolidation Source text (bit.ly/1Ww1Y9c)

