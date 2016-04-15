FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aeropostale says its unable to file annual report within prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeropostale says its unable to file annual report within prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc :

* Says company continues to be in a dispute with a vendor, mgf sourcing us, llc, an affiliate of sycamore partners - filing

* Due to time, attention management is devoting to evaluating implications of strategic, financial alternatives, co has been unable to complete preparation of form 10-k within its normal review cycle

* Unable to file annual report on form 10-k for year ended jan 30, within prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense - filing Source text for Eikon: 1.usa.gov/1VqGafx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.