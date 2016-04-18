BRIEF-Fish farmer Marine Harvest reports prelim Q1 results above forecast

April 18 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa :

* Q1 total harvest volume 97 thousand tonnes compared to a previous guidance for 93 thousand tonnes for the quarter

* Q1 operational EBIT was around EUR 110 million (1.05 billion Norwegian crowns) compared to expectations for 996 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts

* Operational EBIT for Farming Chile is negatively impacted by the algal bloom of approximately EUR 0.60 per kg

* Operational EBIT for Farming Scotland is negatively impacted by losses in Rosyth processing plant of approximately EUR 0.60 per kg

* Operational EBIT for Farming Norway is positively impacted by EUR 0.03 per kg from Feed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)