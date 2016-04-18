FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Addnode Group signs agreement with Inera
April 18, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Addnode Group signs agreement with Inera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Addnode :

* Addnode Group signs agreement with Inera

* Decerno, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, has signed a framework agreement with Inera regarding e-health application management

* Agreement spans over a period of four years and holds a potential contract volume of about 80 million - 120 million Swedish crowns ($9.82 million - $14.73 million) annually

* A second round of competition will take place among the twelve companies that have signed the framework agreement with Inera Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1443 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

