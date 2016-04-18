BRIEF-Stock Spirits says CEO Heath to step down

April 18 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Announces that Chris Heath will be stepping down as chief executive officer with immediate effect to take early retirement.

* Miroslaw ‘mirek’ Stachowicz, an independent non-executive director of Stock Spirits since November 2015, will serve as interim CEO until a suitable replacement is found

* Western Gate's actions have clearly interrupted our careful planning and so we decided to accelerate CEO process-chairman