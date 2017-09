April 18 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Completes a private placement at market price

* Says subscription price is 240 Danish crowns ($36.40) per share

* Raises gross proceeds in private placement of about 665 million crowns

* Raises expectations to 2016 year-end cash preparedness to level of 1.90 billion crowns from 1.30 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5938 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)