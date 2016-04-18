BRIEF-Ab Science announces success of a private placement

April 18 (Reuters) - Ab Science SA :

* Announces success of a private placement

* Twelve million euro ($13.5 million) raised through a private placement of 764,820 shares

* Placement with subscription warrants to purchase an additional 191,205 shares attached at a price of 15.69 euro by way of an accelerated book-building

* If all warrants are exercised, company would receive an additional 3.0 million euro of proceeds